CLINTON — MercyOne, one of Iowa's largest health care systems, is resuming health care services in Clinton that had been temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the positive impact of social distancing begins to flatten the curve for COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and clinics are resuming select critical services and elective surgeries to provide clinically necessary care for the health and well-being of area patients.
"The safety of our patients, colleagues, and providers continues to be our top priority,” said Amy Berentes, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer of MercyOne Clinton. “MercyOne Clinton is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume select surgeries, procedures and other critical services as we remain committed to providing the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need. We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to continue our commitment to providing a safe environment for patients and colleagues."
Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:
- A pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.
- Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms. MercyOne officials encourage individuals to bring a mask, but if they don’t have one, one will be provided at this screening.
- MercyOne colleagues and providers will wear a mask and are screened for temperature and symptoms to help to ensure a safe environment for all.
- Visitor restrictions remain in place for areas of the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department. A few exemptions can be made as determined by medical professionals on a case-by-case basis for children admitted to the hospital or receiving care at MercyOne, maternity units and patients receiving end-of-life care.
- For approved exemptions, only one visitor per patient is permitted, who must be at least 18 or older, either immediate family member, power of attorney, guardians or patient representatives. Any approved visitor must be healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever.
- Increased cleaning procedures have been implemented for all patient care areas and public spaces in the medical center and clinics, such as lobbies, waiting areas and restrooms. All operating, emergency, inpatient and procedure rooms receive an intense disinfecting procedure from the ceiling to the floor between each use. These procedures include cleaning high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, hand sanitizer dispensers, furniture, armrests, beds or any surface that is touched frequently with Oxycide, a disinfectant and cleaner that kills 99.9% of germs and viruses, including COVID-19.
- Social distancing in waiting areas that complies with recommendations has been implemented and floor stickers are being used to encourage appropriate spacing.
- Patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 following established guidelines. These tests, as with all COVID-19 tests, are being administered in the testing center located at the former Gateway Surgery Center next to the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza in Clinton. If a patient tests positive, the procedure will be postponed until a negative result is obtained, unless it is urgent, impacting the patient’s quality of health. If there is a negative test result, the procedure will continue as planned.
"If you are feeling sick, or have a preexisting or chronic condition, we want to make sure you do not postpone care that you need to get healthy and stay well," said Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president, MercyOne Medical Group in Clinton. "We are here for you and are committed to keeping you safe while you receive the medical care you need."
MercyOne continues to provide virtual visits (telehealth) as an option for receiving care. A virtual visit allows a patient to meet with their MercyOne primary care or specialty provider through a secure, HIPAA-compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their home. Individuals are encouraged to call their provider’s office to find out if virtual visits are available and appropriate for their condition. Learn more at www.MercyOne.org/virtualvisits
