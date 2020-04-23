CLINTON — A virtual version of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s popular CHIP (Complete Health Improvement Program) lifestyle medicine education program will begin May 7, offering a safe, convenient way to help maintain health and well-being from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an easy-to-access virtual environment led by a registered dietitian and a certified wellness coach from MercyOne Clinton, Virtual CHIP is designed to help participants make long-lasting lifestyle changes by addressing the causes of chronic disease and teaching them to use their own lifestyle as their best medicine.
Virtual CHIP is an evidence-based and peer-reviewed program that focuses on lifestyle changes in all aspects of health, including nutrition, physical activity, substance use, stress, self-worth and even happiness.
Topics include: Lifestyle is the Best Medicine; Eat More, Weigh Less; Disarming Diabetes, the Heart of the Matter; Controlling Blood Pressure and Discovering Protein; Bone Health Essentials; Cancer Prevention; DNA is Not our Destiny; Practicing Forgiveness; Stress Relieving Strategies; Fix How You Feel and more.
Participants have access to view videos and other materials starting May 7, with the first virtual meeting on May 12. Virtual meetings lasting about an hour will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. through July 9, and there will be lab tests to check cholesterol, blood sugar and other health indicators at the beginning and end of the program.
Participants also will receive a tool kit including a workbook, cookbook and textbook. Please inquire about the cost and payment plans available for the program by calling (563) 244-3539.
For more information or to register for Virtual CHIP, contact Andrea Barnett at (563) 244-5801 or barnetta@mercyhealth.com or April Barsema at (563) 244-5561 or fuegenas@mercyhealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.