CLINTON — Since the beginning of the year, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has welcomed seven new providers to its health care provider team.
They are Gastroenterology/Hepatology Specialist Lauri Harsh, DO; Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kara Lutes, MS, FNP-BC; Family Nurse Practitioner Aubrey Mattheisen, ARNP; Family Nurse Practitioner Kim Mulholland, ARNP; Pediatric/Neonatology Specialist Sharmita Misra, MD; Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine Specialist Tamilselvi Periasamy, MD; and Family Nurse Practitioner Adrianna VanDuyne, DNP.
Harsh provides patient care at MercyOne Specialty Care on the first floor of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton. Harsh came to MercyOne Clinton from Eastern Iowa Gastroenterology and Mississippi Valley Surgery and Endoscopy Center, Davenport, where she had been an attending physician and owner since 2007. She also served as attending physician at UnityPoint Health, Bettendorf, since 2007. She is board certified in gastroenterology and has 17 years of experience in gastroenterology/hepatology. Her office phone number is 563-244-5900, option 2.
Lutes is now providing patient care from MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, 915 13th Ave. North. Lutes earned her Master of Science in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Chamberlain University. She comes to her new role from the MercyOne Clinton Emergency Department, where she had served as a registered nurse since 2016. Before that she was a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, S.C., from 2014 to 2016. She also has worked as a registered nurse in progressive care unit, urgent care and rehabilitative care settings. For appointments, call 563-519-1854.
Mattheisen is a nurse practitioner specializing in family practice and is located at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton. She comes to MercyOne from UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, where she was a registered nurse in a Level III trauma center for six years. She earned her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner from Walden University. For appointments, call 563-243-2511.
Misra is now providing patient care from MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza. Her office phone number is 563-519-1855. Misra came to MercyOne Clinton from Well Baby Care, Elgin, Illinois, where she had been a pediatric physician since 1999. She also was a staff neonatologist at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin from 2005 to 2011. She is board certified in pediatrics and fellowship-trained in neonatology.
Mulholland is a family nurse practitioner with strong clinical abilities and a successful career in both family practice and urgent care facilities. She previously worked as a family nurse practitioner with Dr. Stephen Harrison at MercyOne Fulton Family Medicine, and earned her master’s degree in family practice nursing from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She sees patients at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza Clinton, and at MercyOne Fulton Family Medicine, 1705 16th Ave., Fulton. For appointments, call 563-243-2511.
Periasamy is board certified in both internal medicine and obesity medicine, and sees patients at MercyOne Specialty Care on the fourth floor of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton. Periasamy comes to MercyOne Clinton from Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore, India, where she served as an internal medicine consultant since 1993. Periasamy started an obesity clinic at the hospital in 1998. At this clinic she successfully cared for more than 25,000 patients dealing with obesity, helping them reduce their body weight by at least 10 percent in six months. For appointments, call 563-242-7522.
VanDuyne is a nurse practitioner specializing in family practice. She came to MercyOne from John Deere Harvester Occupational Health Services, where she was a registered nurse. She also worked as a registered nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Genesis Health System. She earned her doctorate degree as a nurse practitioner from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and sees patients at MercyOne Fulton Family Medicine, Fulton. For appointments, call 815-589-2121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.