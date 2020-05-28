CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker announced the “WhereUVote IA – Clinton County” mobile device app has been updated with information for the June 2 primary election.
“The WhereUVote Clinton County app will be a great tool for those who want to vote on Election Day, especially since we reduced the number of polling locations for this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Van Lancker said.
The free mobile app assists Clinton County voters to know where and when they can vote for the primary election. “WhereUVote IA – Clinton County” was developed by Evil Twin Software. The app is available for Apple and Android mobile devices and is found in respective app stores. A link to download the app can also be found at www.clintoncountyelections.com
“We made sure the app was updated for this election because all voters will need to vote at a location where we traditionally don’t conduct elections in Clinton County,” Van Lancker explained. “Because of the pandemic, polling locations for this election have been moved to schools where larger spaces are available for distancing.”
Van Lancker added voters may also visit the Clinton County Elections website at www.clintoncountyelections.com to enter their address in order to find their voting location.
“The WhereUVote Clinton County app is a great complement to the voter outreach we started on the county elections website,” Van Lancker said. “This mobile app will also allow voters to review sample ballots.”
Voters can keep up with the latest Clinton County Election happenings by following @voteclintoncoia on Facebook and Twitter.
