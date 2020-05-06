MORRISON, Ill. — As announced by Illinois Department of Public Health, hospitals in the state of Illinois may resume elective surgeries beginning May 11.
Morrison Community Hospital in Morrison has announced plans to begin a phased, measured and clinically led process to resume surgeries for certain elective procedures.
Effective May 12, MCH will gradually introduce the availability of elective surgeries and procedures while continuing efforts to serve its patients. The hospital will proceed in stages with guidance from local health officials, the state, and the CDC.
“This planning has been led by our clinicians and we are prepared to safely introduce elective procedures,” said Dr. George Georgiev, medical director.
"We will continue to implement CDC recommended infection control precautions with enhanced safeguards to minimize exposure," said Pam Pfister, the hospital's CEO.
These additional safeguards include:
• Screening all employees for symptoms before they begin their work day. They are taking their temperatures immediately upon arrival before they interact with patients.
• Prescreening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms prior to surgery and/or a procedure.
• Testing all surgical patients for COVID-19 within 72 hours of surgery.
Environmental services has been and will continue to perform rigorous disinfecting measures. Visitor and vendor restrictions will continue to be enforced.
Universal masking will be mandatory for all staff, visitors, and patients. This includes anyone over the age of 2. The hospital is encouraging all visitors and patients to use their own masks.
Waiting room distancing has been arranged to ensure social distancing. The Family Care Clinic on the first floor will enforce an occupancy maximum of 10.
All surgical patients will be met at the door by a surgical nurse and the patient's temperature will be taken before registering. Family members will be asked to wait in their cars. The operating room staff will keep in contact with the family member by providing updates via cell phone. Patients under the age of 18 will be allowed one family member and/or guardian to accompany them. Individuals requiring a wheelchair for ambulating will be allowed one person to accompany them as well.
With the reintroduction of elective procedures, hospital staff will begin contacting patients to schedule and/or reschedule procedures. Clinical judgment to prioritize scheduling for patients will be based upon most immediate needs.
For clinic services, the hospital is continuing services through telehealth appointments and gradually scheduling face-to-face visits. All clinic patients will be asked to wait in their cars and screened by admitting staff prior to being called in for their visit.
“Our return to surgery and clinic services approach is in compliance with county, state, and federal guidelines," Pfister said. "Our staff is working closely with our physicians to keep our patients, associates, and community safe through this time of transition."
For more information regarding elective surgeries, call (815) 772-5511.
