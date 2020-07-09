It is with sadness that we announce the cancellation of Paint the Town for 2020.
This was not an easy decision to make. Our passion for this event is balanced with our responsibility to our community and those who participate across all ages, as well anyone who makes this event happen. For this reason, we feel it is our duty to mitigate the ongoing risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Though our event was rained out last year, we distributed almost every single participant bag, T-shirts and materials, continued our scholarships and school programs, and were thrilled to see the creative ways our community still “Painted the Town” on their own, in garages, sidewalks, and elsewhere in the spirit of this historic event. We encourage you to continue making art, and we thank our sponsors for their continued willingness to support the arts in and around our community.
We look forward to planning for 2021 but will miss the wonderful images that decorate Morrison each year. We will miss hearing all our musicians, the unique experiences created by our balloon artists and magicians, wonderful food and the faces of all enjoying the day with their families.
We encourage everyone to wear your masks, follow social distancing guidelines and stay safe. We look forward to creating with you again soon.
Barbara Bees and John Martin,
The Children’s Art Preservation Association
