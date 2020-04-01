CLINTON — One day after the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region governing board voted to not accept Muscatine County back into the region for fiscal year 2021, the Department of Human Services ordered Muscatine must be readmitted.
Muscatine County submitted its withdrawal from the region in November. The Southeast Iowa Link region later declined to admit Muscatine County to its region. Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Sorensen, who also serves as the county's representative on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health governing board, signed a letter dated March 16, stating Muscatine rescinded its withdrawal from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region.
Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region CEO Lori Elam confirmed the Department of Human Services assigned Muscatine County back to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region for fiscal year 2021. Elam said the five counties in the region – Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties – have worked together over the years and done great things together. She added they need to work together now more than ever.
"We have some work to do in regards to building trust and working as a team," Elam said. "The world is constantly changing and the fear of the unknown is increasing. Our priority must be individuals in need of services."
Elam is working on rolling the Muscatine County budget into the current budget, which the mental health governing board approved Monday. Board Chairman Ken Beck, who is the Scott County representative, requested that once the budget is put together that the governing board have a conference call to approve it as a five-county budget, according to Elam.
Sorensen believes placement in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region is the best solution at this point. He said it is in the best interest of clients to not have any disruption in services, citing the COVID-19 situation.
"I have confidence that the governing board can continue to operate the region effectively," Sorensen said. "It is no secret that we have been facing funding challenges. Muscatine County is committed to playing their part to ensure the success of the region."
Clinton County representative Jim Irwin believes Muscatine County's placement in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region was the correct decision for everyone involved. The region's priority is to provide services for constituents in times of need, Irwin said. He added he believes personalities got in the way of the governing board making the correct decision on its own. He also believes Muscatine County will have a positive impact on the budget balance for the region.
"Muscatine County has been a good partner in the region," Irwin said. "Clinton County and Muscatine County have had similar concerns of funding issues and issues of how the region had been managed. I have stated multiple times that I need Muscatine County part of the region to help push for changes in how we manage the region. From how we contract for services, RFP (Request for Proposal) for services and negotiate for services."
Beck, Cedar County representative Dawn Smith and Jackson County representative Jack Willey all voted at Monday's meeting against allowing Muscatine County to rescind its withdrawal from the region.
Willey at Monday's meeting said it was in the best interest of Muscatine County and the region to not approve rescinding the withdrawal from the region. He said Wednesday trust would be a huge issue for the governing board in light of past events if Muscatine County rejoins the region. He added he believes there would need to be restraints regarding cooperation of all members on the management team and governing board. He added the board, with or without Muscatine County, needs to make a concerted effort to work as a team for a positive outcome.
"It is my understanding that Muscatine County desires to be in the SEIL region and have made several attempts to do so," Willey said. "I believe they have their reasons to pursue such a change. I'm not aware of all those reasons but financial considerations are certainly at the top of the list. All counties are struggling with providing funding with the current restraints and legislative mandates that we are required to provide. It is a difficult task."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.