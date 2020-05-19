CLINTON — Clinton County has been notified of the award of Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program dollars in the amount of $18,014.
In addition, Clinton County has also received $25,682 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These dollars are to be used for the provisions of emergency food, shelter and utilities.
Interested non-profit organizations wishing to apply for these funds must complete an application and submit to the United Way of Clinton County, 405 S. Third St., Suite 200, Clinton, IA, Attn: Cheryl McCulloh or email to director@clintonunitedway.org. Applications must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. May 26.
Application forms can be picked up or requested by email from United Way of Clinton County.
