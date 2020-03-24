MAQUOKETA — Ohnward Fine Arts Center will do a Facebook Live concert this Saturday, March 28, starting at 7 p.m.
Nutsy Turtle and Lori featuring Jim Leick and Lori Gravel will perform. They will play old to new country, 1950s-1960s music, and everything in between.
Those who want to watch must like the Ohnward Fine Arts Center on Facebook and join in the fun.
The show will run from approximately 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Ohnward will be asking for donations through PayPal to help it through this difficult time as well.
