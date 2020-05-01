MAQAUOKETA — The Ohnward Fine Arts Center is set to present a Facebook Live concert, featuring Everett Dean of St. Louis, at 7 p.m. May 2.
The show will appear on the Ohnward Fine Art Center’s Facebook page; simply click the “Like” button on the page to view.
Dean is no stranger to the Ohnward stage, making his first appearance in 2015 with his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “The Killer, The King, and Cash” show. He has added subsequent appearances in March 2018 and this past New Year’s Eve.
Dean started his music career by winning his first music contest at the age of 12. He and his backing group, The Lonesome Hearts, are one of the nation’s hottest bands.
He has recorded three CDs of original music. His latest single, “Honey Poppin’” is a combination of three genres of music — rockabilly, hip-hop and electronic — and is available for download on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.
The show will run from approximately 7-8:15 p.m. and Ohnward will be asking for donations through PayPal to help it through this difficult time. Donations can be made at PayPal.Me/OhnwardFineArts.
