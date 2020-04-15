CAMANCHE — Park Vista Senior Housing Management is showing gratitude to its employees by putting into place temporary COVID-19 financial and employee appreciation measures.
“We recognize that employees are making personal sacrifices to show up and care for our residents in trying times, and for that we will always be grateful for their loyalty,” said Julie Lonergan, president of Park Vista Senior Housing Management, LLC.
COVID-19 appreciation measures include:
• Employees receive a temporary hourly increase to their base hourly wage.
• All team members are given a “superhero” T-shirt, as well as logo wear that can be worn as a uniforms during this time.
• Any employee who refers a potential team member, who remains employed for one month, will receive a bonus.
• Drawings are offered biweekly to people nominated by residents and co-workers as “superheroes” with prizes including flat-screen televisions to gift cards and gift baskets.
• Free snacks and beverages are available in the break room.
• Each month a meal is catered for team members to enjoy.
• Creative theme weeks are being offered.
• Additional employee benefits are being offered.
“Our core values are Compassion, Collaboration, Dignity and Transparency and our daily motto that we live by is to 'Make it Matter.' We believe that each of our employees are a Super Hero that embody these traits,” said Lonergan. “We are so grateful to everyone who is providing care, compassion, and love to our residents during this time of uncertainty and chaos.”
Park Vista is a senior living community located in Camanche that offers independent living, assisted living and closer care to residents ages 55 and older.
