CLINTON — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise statewide, people are making the best of the situation.
We reached out to our readers on the Clinton Herald Facebook page, asking how they are staying entertained while being indoors. Many of them shared photos showing their families enjoying the best thing in life during the coronavirus outbreak: quality time with those you love.
“Learning origami with the kids,” Emilee Wright posted on Facebook.
“Playing with bubbles,” Chloe Renee added.
Social networking has been the key for many through this outbreak. People are streaming their favorite movies on Netflix or creating new TikTok dances that are going viral. And on Instagram, DJ D-Nice hosted a social distancing party on his Instagram live page over the weekend. Hundreds of thousands of people, including Oprah, Janet Jackson, and Donnie Wahlberg, tuned in while he played classics.
Despite the entire country essentially staying indoors to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, people are finding ways to stay fit as well. Many people challenged their friends to give them 10 to 20 pushups and then tagged 10 friends to participate. The trend lasted days and went from pushups to jumping jacks.
