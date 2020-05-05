CLINTON — The first week of May is set aside as Teacher Appreciation Week. Classes are usually winding down, kids are getting restless as summer draws near, and teachers could use that little extra token.
Things are different thanks to the novel coronavirus, which is keeping schools shuttered and teachers out of the classroom. That doesn’t mean schools are doing any less to show their teachers how much they appreciate their efforts during this time.
Prince of Peace has been celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week since Monday and will cap everything off with a parade planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.
“We are going to put on a teacher appreciation parade,” parent volunteer and school board member Jenny Detterman said. “We will make posters, balloons, honk our horns and make a parade through the parking lot. It’s to tell our teachers how much we appreciate and love them, all while keeping within social distancing.”
The student body and their parents are invited to meet in the parking lot adjacent to Clinton Park (Fourth Avenue South and Third Street). From there, the caravan of cars will make its way through the school parking lot, where the teachers will be waiting.
The Prince of Peace student body has just over 200 students enrolled, and Detterman is hoping to see a large percentage come out.
“It’s really important,” Detterman said. “With the way we’re doing online learning now and not physically being able to tell our teachers how much we appreciate them, we needed to do something outside of the box.”
Detterman and her family have made signs and have noisemakers at the ready for the event, which will be happening rain or shine.
On Monday, teachers at Prince of Peace received messages from students thanking them for what they do. The week also featured some surprises for the staff, like a free drink at Deanna’s Java.
