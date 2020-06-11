DIXON, ILL. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Garden Plain Road, one-half mile west of Morrison, Illinois will be closed to all through traffic from June 22 through June 26.
The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north track at its at-grade crossing in this area.
Drivers are asked to be alert for the road closure and use alternate roads when traveling this area. No detour will be marked.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
