Only three days into the 2020-21 school year, administrators in two Jackson County school districts were forced to deal with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A Maquoketa High School student who plays on the varsity football team and an Andrew second-grade student tested positive for the virus last Thursday, according to school district officials. Those results meant school officials had to quickly answer a series of challenging questions and decide what measures to put into place to protect other students and staff.
Despite the positive cases, students at both schools returned to class Monday.
On Thursday morning, Aug. 27, a Maquoketa parent notified the school that their son had tested positive, according to Maquoketa School District Superintendent Chris Hoover. The student, who did not go to school Thursday, is a member of the varsity football team.
Hoover said administrators immediately called Jackson County Public Health to confirm the information and to seek its guidance and recommendations on what to do next.
“Public health recommended we quarantine the varsity team,” Hoover said. “A meeting was held with the varsity team and they were all sent home. Families of the team were contacted individually and an all-call went out to the entire district.”
At about 2 p.m. that day via Facebook, the school district announced that a varsity football player had tested positive for the virus.
With the entire varsity football team under self-quarantine, the season-opening football game against Central DeWitt, set for Friday night, was cancelled. At about 3 p.m., the Iowa High School Athletic Union’s sports calendar tracker sent emails to subscribers announcing the game’s cancellation. Then, because the entire varsity team must remain in quarantine until Sept. 5, its game the following Friday, against Independence, was also canceled.
Different rules apply to the coaches and administrators, Hoover explained.
“Coaches, who are teachers or admin, are considered essential workers and must quarantine at their home and when at work must wear a mask and maintain social distance, self-monitor for symptoms, and leave if symptomatic,” Hoover said.
The superintendent said he did not know if other members of the football team or coaches were being tested, and he said publicizing that information would violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. As of Monday morning, no classes or other extracurricular activities were affected because “nobody else in the school was considered a close contact,” Hoover said.
Students were not in the physical classrooms Friday because Fridays are now remote-learning days for all Maquoketa students. Students must log into their online student learning account to see if teachers left assignments for them to do before the next class period. That day also gives custodial staff, bus drivers, etc., a full day to thoroughly clean.
The keys to moving forward during this pandemic, Hoover said, is “ensuring we continue with our mitigation processes of wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and thoroughly disinfecting and cleaning.”
The district will continue to collaborate with Jackson County Public Health, Hoover said.
Michele Cullen, Clinton County Community Health manager who works closely with Jackson County health officials, said schools must handle positive COVID-19 situations on a case-by-case basis, noting that one positive case could close a classroom or even an entire building.
In mid-July before school began, she provided examples.
“... a first grader who stays in his classroom and doesn’t go into other parts of the building – his classroom and teacher would be considered close contact and the room would have to stay home for 14 days.
“Next example, a high school student who comes into four different classrooms and is in band, FFA, and on a sports team. You might have to close the school because there are so many contacts,” Cullen explained.
Andrew second-grade class under quarantine
Administrators in Andrew acted quickly after being advised of a “probable positive” COVID-19 case in their school.
Ten Andrew second-grade students were focused on their lessons as they sat in their classroom last Thursday morning when Andrew Schools Superintendent Chris Fee received a phone call from Jackson County Public Health officials reporting that a student had “high-risk symptoms” for COVID-19 and also had close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. The student’s test results had not yet been returned.
Within minutes, Fee consulted with the school nurse and county public health officials to determine the district’s next course of action.
“We notified the teacher of the second-grade class, the students and their families that we had a probable positive case, because it hadn’t been confirmed at that time,” Fee explained. “We felt we needed to respond quickly for the safety of students and teachers and felt it was important to notify students and teachers despite it only being a probable positive.”
Within about an hour – between 11 a.m. and noon — parents and guardians arrived at the Andrew Schools office to pick up the members of the affected second-grade class. The teacher also was sent home immediately and will provide instruction to her students from home while the students watch and learn remotely from their homes.
Public health officials called Fee at about 1 p.m. to report that the student had tested positive for COVID-19.
Calls between school officials and the public health department continued throughout the day — more than a dozen calls at least, Fee recalled — as the district tried to implement further measures to limit any possible spread of the virus.
The families must decide whether to have their children tested for the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the public health department, had initially recommended that people who come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should be tested.
However, the CDC recently changed that guideline, according to Sarah Hobbs with Jackson County Public Health, who has been helping school districts and the public to navigate coronavirus concerns. The CDC now says people who come into close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms “do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one.”
A few other staff members came into contact with the affected student. Those individuals, considered “essential personnel” by the state, will continue working at the school but must follow predetermined protocols, including wearing masks 100% of the time in school for two weeks, completing temperature checks twice per day, and recommended sanitization and hygiene measures.
No other classes or activities will be affected by this situation unless more students or staff test positive for the virus, Fee said.
