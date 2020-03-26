MOLINE, Ill. — From harsh winters to historic flooding in 2019, the new Interstate 74 bridge project has faced adversity delaying its completion. Now the project is halted as one of the workers has contracted the coronavirus, causing the contractor, Lunda, to cease operations for the time being.
"We have been notified that one construction worker has tested positive for COVID-19," Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager, Iowa Department of Transportation, said in a press release. "Lunda has suspended bridge operations for the remainder of the week as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. At this time, Lunda is planning to continue work on the bridge next week."
As of Wednesday, it is unclear exactly how long this delay will last because it is unknown how many, if any, coworkers the employee came in contact with. Alvarez says it is too soon to speculate if this incident will delay the completion of the project.
"It is too soon to determine if COVID-19 will have an impact on the completion schedule. Lunda continues to monitor the construction sites and crews and will make adjustments as needed for the safety of their workers," Alvarez said.
Both state DOTs and contractors say they are monitoring the situation day by day. They say they will continue to make adjustments as needed to continue work, while protecting their workers.
