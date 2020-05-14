CLINTON — Clinton County officials are considering potential challenges for opening of the Clinton County Courthouse, a date for which is yet to be determined.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker is serving on an Iowa Association of Counties task force. The task force will meet and develop recommendations for counties to open courthouses across the state. Van Lancker said the task force is composed of two auditors, two supervisors, a couple county attorneys and representatives of court administration. Van Lancker said the task force met for the first time Tuesday to come up with recommendations to best open courthouses.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp knows the courts will be challenged with social distancing, specifically when there is a jury trial. Srp added that the Clinton County’s “beautiful and large historic courthouse” has more space than other courthouses to accommodate trials and court hearings. Van Lancker added that if there is a jury trial, the county will have to come up with a creative way to seat members of the jury. He said the county has big courtrooms but the jury boxes are “rather small.”
The county may also consider removing some courtroom benches to create more distance between those attending a trial. Facilities Manager Corey Johnson confirmed some benches in the county courthouse can be moved to accommodate more space, while others cannot be moved.
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said there are a lot of unanswered questions for operation of the courthouses. She noted the amount of people who wait outside courtrooms and the county attorney’s office. She said some counties are requiring masks while some are not.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf noted the court system is looking at opening in the beginning of June but added no decision has been made. He added court representatives and the counties have been discussing when best to open county courthouses. Wolf added he has not seen any directive yet on how court proceedings and jury trials are to proceed when they do reopen.
