ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Iowa and Illinois health officials have announced additional COVID-19 cases in Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois, including the first death in the region.
In a joint statement, health departments from the Northern Illinois Rockford Region reported a Carroll County, Illinois resident in their 80s died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The statement also announced Whiteside County has six cases, including the newest cases of a resident in their 50s and another in their 30s. Other counties in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region with positive COVID-19 cases include Carroll with three, DeKalb with eight, Jo Daviess with one, Stephenson with three, Ogle with one and Winnebago County at 14. Cases have occurred in ages ranging from teens to 80s.
Across the Mississippi River in Iowa, two new Clinton County cases of novel coronavirus were announced, bringing the total to three. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the patients in the two newest cases are in the 41-60 age range and are self-isolating at home.
“As cases are being identified in Clinton County, it continues to be important that we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Clinton County Public Health Manager, Michele Cullen.
With the majority of counties in the region reporting positive cases of COVID-19, the local health departments in the region are reminding residents that the best way to protect you and your family from getting sick with COVID-19 is to stay home.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important for everyone to take steps to prevent exposure. Stay home and only leave your house for basic needs, including visiting the doctor or buying groceries, medicine, gasoline or similar supplies. When you do go out for basic needs, stay apart at least 6 feet from others and wash your hands often, especially upon returning home.
Call your healthcare provider if you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms); stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms. Find additional information at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
For general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931.
