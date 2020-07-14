CLINTON — As he looks forward to the 2020-21 school year, Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy intends to inform staff members and parents Thursday about his return to learn plan.
During Monday's Clinton School Board meeting, DeLacy shared the return to learn plan that was submitted to the state. He said his preference would be for all students to be on site at the schools but said the district does not have enough space to maintain social distancing protocols and have all students on site.
He is recommending a hybrid model for the start of the school year next month. The hybrid model under DeLacy's proposal is for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth grade to start on site in August. DeLacy believes it is important for high school freshman to be on site to get off to a good start during the first semester of high school.
He said if the district proceeds with the plan, the district would move a grade or two out of the elementary schools to the middle and high school to maintain social spacing.
He stressed online learning is very labor intensive for parents with a student in the lower grades of elementary school.
"They are very dependent on the teacher," DeLacy said. "And so when a teacher’s not there then they become very dependent on the parent. And a lot of parents either can’t be there or don’t have the time to be there on a consistent basis. The elementary level kids are more dependent on the teacher.
"Secondly, I’m taking into consideration the childcare issues that families would have if you had every other day. And I think we would have a hard time justifying how are parents going to be able to handle that when they need to go to work every day."
DeLacy said the district's current plan is to utilize face shields for covering faces. He said right now the district has different guidance on face coverings for different grades.
He said as of Monday the district felt children educated in the lower grades of elementary school should not wear face coverings. DeLacy cited concern over whether younger students could keep their hands away from their faces. He said for students in grades five through 12, the district would be looking at providing face shields for students.
"If you get into the middle school setting, they’re starting to move, right," DeLacy said. "Rotate between classes. In the high school they intermix all the time, right? In different groups of kids. We just feel like we’re not going to be able to socially distance and limit the number of contacts that we can at the elementary level. So we’re really looking at face coverings for them and that the school provide them."
He noted a mask would not cover a student's eyes. DeLacy added having teachers utilize shields instead of masks will allow students to see faces of teachers. He also supported teachers utilizing face shields instead of masks for safety reasons.
"I'm think of the case Pre-K, our lower kids don't have one and they cough at a teacher directly," DeLacy said. "I think that might have a better chance of blocking than perhaps a mask."
Clinton School Board member Scott Bengston expressed concern about the potential time away from school for students in grades that would not return to school right away under the proposal. He believes it will be challenging to continue to have those students learn online.
"You started off with face to face is the best way to educate and then we say the five grades aren’t going to be able to see face to face for seven, eight months at least, maybe," Bengston said. "And possibly longer. And to me I don’t think we can have both those on the same thing saying that we do and then we’re not going to have them."
DeLacy said the district has discussed implementing a system where if the district is not overloading the building, that students come in once a week and check in with teachers or meet with a particular teacher if they need assistance. DeLacy said the district is also discussing if a student is not engaging for two weeks, they would require them to start coming on site if they are not successful with online education.
DeLacy also noted there are students or family members of students who are at risk for COVID-19. He said the district purchased a K-12 online program and have had 30 to 35 families indicate they prefer the online environment due to medical conditions.
DeLacy stressed the fluidity of the situation. He said the district could utilize the online, on site and hybrid learning plan throughout the school year. DeLacy said Monday the goal is to make an announcement Thursday on the district's back to school plan.
Classes will begin Aug. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.