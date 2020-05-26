Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced a loosening of pandemic restrictions effective June 1 that will allow the reopening of places such as casinos, speedways and racetracks, bowling alleys, and outdoor performance venues.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 2:27 pm
