CLINTON — The River City Municipal Band's board of directors has announced it will postpone the 2020 summer concert season.
Band leadership said although the decision is disappointing, it was made in light of current community health concerns.
Many of the area’s summer festivals and events at which the band plays have been canceled. Additionally, the spaces that provided the band’s rehearsals and those for indoor concerts have also been closed.
The River City Municipal Band is an all-volunteer organization that has been providing music in and around the greater Clinton area for 30 years. The band plays during the summers at area events, festivals, and parades, and gives free concerts at public venues throughout the community. Musicians range in ages from early teens to late adulthood. Membership is open to all area musicians and no audition is required.
To contact the band, email rcmbboard@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.