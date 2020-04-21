Our Mississippi River is reminding us that its burden as a floodway permits it to intrude upon whatever space it needs to move water downriver regardless of the conflicts that result between people and the river. Spring flooding comes at a time when river enthusiasts are anxious to recreate on the water and especially now to escape the corona virus pandemic craziness.
Flooding, combined with coronavirus safety precautions, has temporarily halted the Beaver Island Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project. High water has topped most of the areas under rehabilitation. This project focuses on improving the natural resources that have been significantly impacted by decades of annual flooding.
Tens of thousands of waterfowl migrate through our area in spring and fall. Dozens of lesser scaup, a diving duck, were recently found dead along the Potter’s Marsh shoreline in lower Pool 13 near the Fulton, Illinois lock and dam. Trematodiases is the suspected killer and is becoming common in our area.
Biologists first documented trematodiases in 2002 in Pool 7 near La Crosse, Wisconsin. It has been more prevalent in the northern river areas, where tens of thousands of lesser scaup may die each year.
Trematodiases is caused by several species of parasitic flatworms called trematodes that live inside the tiny faucet snail. Faucet snails are abundant in the dense wild celery beds that lie submerged in lower Pool 13. These trematodes have several life stages. They live a quiet uneventful life within the snail but when eaten by scaup or other waterfowl, they transform into parasites that inflict fatal intestinal damage.
Another recent wildlife adventure occurred in Sabula when a wild adult bald eagle became a popular roadside attraction that would allow people to approach it within a few feet. Biologists from the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge captured the eagle that was diagnosed with pneumonia. It is currently at the “Hoo” Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Durand, Illinois undergoing nebulizer treatments that administer medication in a mist to be inhaled to the lungs, hopefully for full recovery.
Congratulations go out to our local bald eagle trio that are raising two chicks. These internationally famous internet superstars provide hours of binge watching for thousands of faithful followers. Eggs were laid on Feb. 14 and 17 and hatched on March 23 and 24. The chicks are growing incredibly fast with their light gray-colored feathers turning darker.
Food is plentiful at the nest with coots being one of the primary cuisine choices. Fratricide has been documented at eagle nests where food is scarce resulting in an older stronger sibling killing or pushing a younger weaker sibling out of the nest.
During a recent storm, the protective eagle parents stood shoulder to shoulder to shield the young chicks from pelting hail that was driven by strong winds. Recent high wind events have raised concerns about the stability of the nest tree. The nest is massive and weighs thousands of pounds combined with the fact that continued flooding has weakened the root system. You can read about the history of our local eagle trio and watch the live eagle webcam on the Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge website at https://stewardsumrr.org
The current pandemic is a reminder that we should appreciate everyday normal life. The new normal will hopefully inspire a greater love for life, family, friends, employment, recreational opportunities and our natural resources. The river will help us heal but it must be respected for the burden that it carries as a floodway.
Stay safe folks.
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager for the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
