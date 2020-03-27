CLINTON — A Clinton business has donated 35 to 40 signs to Clinton restaurants in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
RK Graphics, located at 1579 Main Ave., decided about a week ago to offer and hang signs free of charge at Gateway-area restaurants. The signs indicate what services the restaurants are offering during the coronavirus pandemic.
RK Graphics owner Ron Fletcher said he saw other sign shops offering similar incentives and thought it was a good way to show community support.
Fletcher making and installing the signs is free. He estimated they have put up between 35 and 40 signs for Gateway-area restaurants.
"We actually reached out to all restaurants in the Gateway area," Fletcher said. "We made signs whether they were offering take out or delivery or both. We went and installed them for them."
Fletcher encouraged any Gateway-area businesses who were not contacted and would like a sign to contact RK Graphics and let them know. Fletcher added the business is just "trying to do our part" in helping the community.
Fletcher said the business also has made changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is asking all communications with the company be done by phone or email. Fletcher referenced the amount of work the business does with medical personnel, police and fire departments and hospitals.
RK Graphics has been in business since 1991. A full line of vehicle graphics, signage, bag boards and decals are among what the business offers.
