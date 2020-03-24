CLINTON — The Clinton school board practiced social distancing and kept attendance to nine during its Monday meeting. Questions arising from the mandated school shutdown due to coronavirus found few answers.
Teachers are providing online and physical materials to students for voluntary at-home learning during the three-week shutdown, but the state will not allow schools to use elearning for class credit, Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the board.
Equity is at issue, said DeLacy. Not all students have access to elearning, and therefore it cannot be required, the State says.
DeLacy is still trying to find out if credit for concurrent classes with community colleges will count on the high school level. “Colleges are doing online,” DeLacy said, so students are required to take the classes and will receive college credit for them.
But if the state doesn’t allow required online learning for public schools, the students won’t receive high school credit for the same classes.
“I don’t have answers for you right now,” DeLacy told the board.
Advanced Placement tests are still scheduled but methods may change, DeLacy said. According to The College Board, the 2020 AP Exams will be administered May 4 through May 8 and May 11 through May 15.
The Iowa Legislature gave the governor power to waive the required number of school days, DeLacy said, but he’s not sure if the district is finished for the year or if it might require students to attend school into June.
Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress tests have been postponed, said DeLacy. “My guess is, they probably won’t be taken this year.”
Teachers are working from home, barred from school buildings after Monday. Food service workers are still working, preparing lunches for the curbside lunch program, DeLacy said.
Custodians are still working unless they have symptoms. Each building has two or three custodians, so social distancing is not a problem, DeLacy said. Custodians can begin some cleaning tasks that they would normally do during the summer, DeLacy said.
Extending the school days into June last year “cut into some of the things custodial staff would have done,” Clinton School Board member Mike House said. Keeping custodians at work during the shutdown will prevent that if students go back to school through June.
Board President Eric Gettes asked the board’s opinion of giving additional compensation to staff that is still working because some staff members are being paid while not working.
DeLacy said he’d looked at the issue, but can’t find a solution. “I can’t get to equity,” he said.
“[We] can’t get to equity on this because there is no equity,” said Gettes.
Staffers who are working aren’t taking on extra tasks that warrant more pay, DeLacy said. And the people who are not working or who are working less, are not doing so by choice.
“I don’t believe it requires an extra reward,” said House. It’s not their fault they are home, nor is the issue in the board’s control, he said.
Gettes also wondered if the district should deliver meals in addition to having drive-up service at the high school and middle school. Not all families have vehicles, he said.
Gettes doesn’t know how many students need meals, but the district needs to make an effort to get out and distribute food to those who need it. “I’m concerned about kids being hungry,” he said.
“We made way more than we needed today,” said DeLacy. The district prepared 750 lunches for each of the two meal pick-up sites, and gave away only 240 or 250, he said.
About 1,500 students in the district are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, DeLacy said.
Many students rely on the school for breakfast and lunch daily through the school year, said Gettes. He’s worried that they aren’t getting enough food now that they aren’t attending school.
But DeLacy said that federal regulations make it impossible for the district to deliver lunches made available through the school lunch program, as the drive-up process does. The program is federally funded, and if the district doesn’t follow the rules, it can’t be reimbursed for the cost of the meals.
The district is not financially able to pay for the meals itself, DeLacy said.
Rules regarding students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals would make delivery in certain areas impossible, and door-to-door delivery is not allowed. The district would have to designate pick-up sites, which could violate the 10-person gathering rule and the social distancing rule, DeLacy said.
The district is working with Information, Referral Assistance Services, which provides backpacks of weekend food for qualifying students, DeLacy said.
Board member Scott Bengtson suggested the district call parents to remind them that lunches are offered curbside at the middle school and high school. DeLacy said the district texted parents Monday to tell them about the service.
“Let’s monitor that,” said Gettes. “And let’s be honest. This could go on to the end of the year.”
The administration building has not shut its doors to walk-in traffic, DeLacy said, but he doesn’t see many people coming in, and the building is configured in such a way that social distancing is natural.
“I feel comfortable with us staying open.”
DeLacy was reluctant to move school board meetings online due to open meeting laws that require that the public have access to meetings. The April 13 meeting is set for the first day back to school — unless the shutdown is extended.
“It will depend on what the guidelines are,” Gettes said.
The April 13 meeting will include a public hearing for the 2021 budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.