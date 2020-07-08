CLINTON — The only thing certain about the coming school year is that it won’t be the same from beginning to end.
The Clinton School District hopes to have a plan for starting school in the hands of parents by the end of next week, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Wednesday. The plan will spell out how the school year will begin.
But how the year progresses and how it ends depends on a virus that no one knows well, DeLacy said.
“We are having a lot of discussions about how the school year is going to start,” DeLacy said, but whatever the District decides will be subject to change.
“I think the one thing we’re going to stress is, just because we start the year this way… it’s not the way the year [will end],” said DeLacy. “We just feel like we need to get that information out to the community.”
Schools have three ways to teach students: on site, online or a hybrid model that uses both methods. DeLacy guesses that the District will move through all three methods during the year.
“We’re also watching a trend across the state and nation, … what other schools are putting up for return-to-learn.”
Iowa schools were required to submit return-to-learn plans to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. The plan Clinton turned in is just as ambiguous as what DeLacy explained by phone Wednesday, he said.
“One of my core values is, we want to educate as many kids onsite as possible, but also in a responsible [way],” DeLacy said. The District must meet Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines to do that.
Return-to-learn discussion includes the fact that case numbers for coronavirus are up, DeLacy said.
The School Board approved the District’s school calendar last month. Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 17. “That is the first day for students. That is definite,” said DeLacy. “That put us ahead of most districts.”
The last day of school will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The total number of days is the normal 180, but between the first and last days the District has built in make-up days that can be used as extra learning days for students who are behind.
“We will require some of them to come [those days],” said DeLacy. Older students who are failing classes or younger students who have large learning gaps will be required to attend the extra days to catch up.
“It will be basically based on student performance.”
DeLacy thinks the District will start school with some kind of hybrid model. The District wants the maximum number of kids “that we can safely educate” on site, but due to IDPH guidelines, bringing all students to school every day may not be possible.
“I have a feeling we’re going to have some kind of hybrid,” DeLacy said. “I think we can educate some of the kids, but can we bring in all of the kids?”
“We are just trying to center on what is best for kids overall.”
Online classes pose a challenge — equity and access, DeLacy said. The District must ensure that all students have access to what they need to complete coursework including electronic devices, internet service and access to teachers and instructional material.
Having on-site classes means having personal protective equipment, such as face coverings, and increasing sanitation, said DeLacy.
The District purchased a biostatic product that kills COVID-19 and will be wiping down surfaces and cleaning classrooms frequently, DeLacy said. “Kids are going to be sanitizing their hands multiple times a day.”
Face coverings create a special problem, said DeLacy. Health professionals have told District staff that young children may compromise the effectiveness of masks by touching them during the day.
The District must decide what age is the right age to require face masks.
“These are all the things that we’re still working through. What is the best balance?” DeLacy said.
“I do believe it’s better to educate students face to face,” said DeLacy, and in the absence of coronavirus, that’s what the District would do.
But the virus is here, said DeLacy, and the District must decide what approach is best for educating students in pandemic conditions.
