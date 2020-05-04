CLINTON — Curbing the potential spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 not only has changed the day-to-day lives of Gateway-area residents, but how health care is delivered to them as well.
Clinton cardiologist Dr. Saadi Albaghdadi now sees his patients primarily via video link in an effort to keep those most at risk from being around other people. He told the Clinton Herald during a recent interview that he believes the adjustment is necessary because of the risk factors generally present in his patients.
“We know the virus affects or kills more people in the older age group with co-morbidities than the younger age group. None of us are immune,” he said.
“But the older patients, which is what we are dealing with here and seeing here and having personal contact with them, and there no options other than (face-to-face visits) to do that. But some can be managed through telehealth. Some of those people may end up coming to be seen face to face here because we deem that is necessary.”
He said face-to-face appointments are best, but at this time with the uncertainties of the spread of the virus, video link is the next best way of treating a patient and works well for those who need a follow-up appointment, are stable and need a medication refill. Some people will have to still come in, but the bulk don’t have to be exposed unnecessarily to coronavirus or COVID-19, he said.
“We know the virus is very contagious. We know we are using masks so that we don’t infect anybody else, we don’t try to touch anything we don’t need to touch and if we do it has to be sterilized, which we do meticulous work here – the door knobs, the equipment we use, all of that.” he said. “But it’s not 100-percent proof. So to the extent we can protect our patients, I think we should do it.”
He said that the day before a person’s appointment, a cardiology department staff member will call the patient to let the patient know what time their telehealth appointment will be the next day and to check to see if they have technology available for the appointment. If the patient does not have a smartphone or a computer with a camera at home, they will go to the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, where a staff member will deliver an iPad to them in the parking lot at the time of the appointment, and they will use wi-fi to have their appointment while in their vehicle.
He said the video visit is better than a telephone visit, because if a patient says they have leg swelling, he can actually take a look. More treatment could be recommended and a face-to-face visit could be set up if the doctor determines during the telehealth visit that the patient needs to be seen.
He said patients who experience chest pain, shortness of breath or other heart attack symptoms are urged to seek immediate medical treatment, which has been reiterated by MercyOne Clinton medical providers. Last week, MercyOne Clinton health officials said they have noticed a decline in the number of people seeking help if they’re experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath or pain, numbness or weakness.
They are concerned patients may be delaying essential care at the onset of heart attack and stroke symptoms and are urging anyone who believes they may be having a heart attack or stroke to call 911.
“There is significant risk when people delay getting medical care as soon as they begin having signs and symptoms of a serious medical emergency,” said David Kavanaugh, DO, medical director of the MercyOne Clinton Emergency Room. “With a heart attack or stroke, it is essential that you seek medical attention as every minute that goes by can be the difference between life or death.”
But for patients who have non-emergent concerns, MercyOne, like Albahgdadi, is encouraging telehealth appoinments.
“For next several months, hopefully not very long, and this is again unknown... The CDC doesn’t know that, the FDA doesn’t know that. I don’t think anybody knows that for certain,” Albaghdadi said of the need for precautions. “Everybody is hoping this is a short-term nightmare that will go away, but we have to be realistic and we have to protect ourselves and surely our patients who are sickest among us.”
