One of the questions we consistently hear is whether a stay-at-home or a shelter-in-place order should be implemented.
Many point out that Iowa is one of a few states that hasn’t issued a similar order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The reality is, Iowa is already doing a number of things, and in some instances implementing more closures, than states with a shelter-in-place order.
Since the beginning of March, Governor Reynolds has implemented school closures and closed non-essential stores and places where large groups of people gather. These orders include clothing stores, gyms, movie theaters, and dine-in restaurants.
Much like states that issued stay-at-home orders, the only places allowed to remain open in Iowa are those considered essential, like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and public works. In some instances, Iowa has even stricter rules than those states with stay-at-home orders, like limiting funerals, weddings and places of worship to no more than 10 people.
Governor Reynolds has taken a measured, reasoned approach based on recommendations set forth by medical experts at the national and state level. Her decisions have been based on data and she has remained flexible in her response as new information is gathered daily.
On Monday, April 6, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Governor Reynolds. He complimented Iowa’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus, saying our state functionally has a stay-at-home order.
Iowa is working to strike a balance between doing what we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state, help keep essential services available to those who need them and continue to feed the world. Regardless of the terminology, the strategy remains the same: Stay home as much as you can, isolate yourself if you feel sick and make as few trips to the store as possible.
As Iowans, we must all do our part and take the personal responsibility to do what we are asked to do to mitigate the community spread of the virus until a vaccine or drug becomes available. We’ve seen countless examples around the community where people are connecting to make masks, celebrating birthdays, and supporting local businesses by placing “curbside” orders, etc.
As a parent, I think about how aware I must be in how I model my behavior and response to this crisis to my kids – encouraging them to focus on what we can control and what we can change, not of what we can’t control. As we venture into “continuous learning”, I’m inspired by what I am seeing by educators in how they are adapting to this new way of teaching to ensure that all of our learners are getting access to quality education until we can get them back in the classroom.
You can visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus for the latest numbers. Each day the numbers are updated with statistics regarding COVID-19 and our available resources in each region of Iowa. We need to continue to stay home, stay informed and take personal responsibility when it comes to flattening the curve!
• COVID•19 Questions for Individuals: Dial 2•1•1
• COVID•19 Questions for Healthcare Providers: Call 800•362•2736
• Legal Information Hotline for COVID•19: Call 800•332•0419
As always, you can contact me at 563•289•7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov if you have any questions or concerns.
