CLINTON — Due to the temporary closing of the Clinton Public Library and the Salvation Army Thrift Store, the Share Our Sandwiches meal program will be distributing meals from one location until further notice.
Sack meals will be available on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church only. The church is located at 715 S. Third St. Meals will be handed out from the rear door off the parking lot in back of the church. Signs will be posted to direct people to the correct door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.