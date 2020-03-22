CLINTON -- Due to an emergency declaration issued by Governor Kim Reynolds, the following options are temporarily available to apply/renew weapon permits. This replaces the mandatory appearance in person until further notice.
- Required documents for Permits to Acquire: Completed application, a copy of your valid driver’s license with your current address and payment.
- Required documents for Permits to Carry/New: Completed application, copy of your training certificate/ DD-214, a copy of your valid driver’s license with your current address and payment.
- Required documents for Permits to Carry/Renewal: Completed application, a copy of your valid driver’s license with your current address and payment.
These documents can either be scanned or photographed as long as they are clear to read.
Option 1 – Apply via email at ccso@gapa911.us with required documents listed above.
Option 2 – Send all required documents listed above to ATTN: Weapons Permit, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Box 2957, Clinton, IA 52733-2957.
Options 3 – Schedule an appointment by calling the Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at (563) 242-9211.
Payment Options: Either mail a check with your application, pay online if you are using an email by following the link, https://www.clintoncounty-ia.gov/Permit_to_Carry_Weapons_Applications or you can pay by either option if you appear in person for you appointment. There will be a $1 surcharge if you pay online.
Permit Costs: Renewal permits to carry: $25 New permits to carry: $50 Permits to Acquire: $25.
For more information regarding this process, visit https://www.clintoncounty- ia.gov/Permit_to_Carry_Weapons_Applications or contact the Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211.
