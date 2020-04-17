CLINTON — Six additional Clinton Archer Daniels Midland employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of positive tests at the corn processing complex to 10.
ADM Media Relations Representative Jackie Anderson confirmed Friday that six additional workers previously in quarantine from the Clinton facility have tested positive for COVID-19. She said all six employees are recuperating.
The statement says because the new employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were all in quarantine, they have not had any recent contact with other employees. There is no additional impact to the plant's operations as a result of the positive tests.
"We currently have adequate staffing levels to continue operations in Clinton, and we now have additional support as some employees who have completed CDC self-quarantine protocols returned to work this week," she said.
The statement says that while operating in the essential industry, health and safety of the employees remains critical. The statement says ADM is taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of the entire workforce at the Clinton facility.
"Following CDC guidelines, we have deep cleaned the areas of the plant where the employees worked, and we are reinforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols to reduce risk of further spread," the statement says. "We are also asking any employee currently working in the facility or in self-quarantine to seek testing and medical treatment if they exhibit any symptoms, and we are providing sick pay for anyone in quarantine."
ADM on April 6 confirmed four workers had tested positive for COVID-19. ADM at that time requested colleagues who worked in close proximity to the four employees to self-quarantine at home.
