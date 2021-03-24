FULTON, Ill. — Following health department guidelines during a football season has created a conundrum for Fulton High School.
Illinois COVID guidelines moved football from fall to spring, but the Fulton High School football field is grass. “Spring grass is way different than fall grass,” Darryl Hogue, River Bend school superintendent, said Monday.
“I was just on our field this morning. It was bumpy and lumpy,” Hogue said. The district has spoken with turf experts, and the district believes the field would recover in time for the fall season, but school officials worry about the safety of players on such a surface.
The Fulton football team has been practicing on one of Clinton High School’s synthetic turf fields, Hogue said. “They’re fantastic neighbors.”
The River Bend School Board discussed last week whether it might play this weekend’s home game in Clinton if the Fulton field isn’t safe for play, especially given the effects of heavy rain on a grass field.
A third option would be playing at Geneseo, Illinois but that would be more costly, Hogue said. Clinton is right across the river.
“We would uphold Illinois rules for social distancing,” Hogue said, and Clinton’s stadium is better for that than Fulton’s, he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says football games can’t be played across a state line, said Hogue, “even though it’s 10 minutes away.”
As of Monday, health departments in each state reported 5,545 positive tests in Clinton County and 6,170 in Whiteside County. Given that Clinton County has a population of 46,429 and Whiteside County has a population of 55,175, the rate of infection is nearly the same — 12% in Clinton, 11% in Whiteside County, Illinois.
The death rate is higher in Whiteside County, according to health department numbers. A total of 87 COVID deaths have been recorded in Clinton County – 1.6% of positive cases and 0.1% of the 56,322 tests given.
In Whiteside County, 2.5% of positive cases, or 154 people, have died. That’s 0.25% of all tests.
“Our first option is to play here,” said Hogue. Having a safer field for the athletes and better social distancing in a county with fewer COVID deaths might make Clinton a more attractive option, Hogue said.
Two games of the five-game season are scheduled for home, said Hogue. “It’s a short season. Our kids want to play here too. Our families want us to play here.”
The issue is one of safety, Hogue said. With all the COVID safety protocols covered, the safer location would be what was better for the students.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said the district has no problem letting the Steamers use Coan Field next to the high school or the former Ashford University field. Both have artificial turf.
“I do know they’ve been on Coan Field so far,” said DeLacy. Iowa schools played football in the fall, so that season doesn’t conflict with Fulton’s. But soccer season is beginning in Iowa, said DeLacy, so the Steamers can only use Clinton’s facilities when schedules don’t conflict, he said.
The River Bend School District will make a decision as soon as possible so athletes and families will know where they’ll have to go to cheer for the home team this weekend, said Hogue.
