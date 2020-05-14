CLINTON — The youth summer camps at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges are a popular choice for parents looking for something different to engage their daughters and sons during the summer months.
The camps will look a little different this year as the college moves them online. There is still a lot to choose from with a full schedule of classes beginning in June.
Classes are available for ages 8 to 14 and include such titles as:
• LEGO films and stop action.
• Minecraft Redstone Engineers.
• Design a Mario Kart Style game.
• Make your first video game.
• Creative design and robotics.
• YouTube content creators
To see the complete list, course descriptions and to register, go to eicc.edu/summercamps or call 1-888-336-3907.
