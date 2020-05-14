Clinton Community College Tech Center

CLINTON —  The youth summer camps at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges are a popular choice for parents looking for something different to engage their daughters and sons during the summer months.

The camps will look a little different this year as the college moves them online. There is still a lot to choose from with a full schedule of classes beginning in June.

Classes are available for ages 8 to 14 and include such titles as:

• LEGO films and stop action.

• Minecraft Redstone Engineers.

• Design a Mario Kart Style game.

• Make your first video game.

• Creative design and robotics.

• YouTube content creators

To see the complete list, course descriptions and to register, go to eicc.edu/summercamps or call 1-888-336-3907.

