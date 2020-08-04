CLINTON — Clinton County officials are working to get county employees to completely comply with a mask policy approved by the Board of Supervisors last week.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. asked Monday what the county will do if an employee chooses to not wear a mask in common areas of the building as required in the policy.
Supervisors Board Chairman Dan Srp noted it is in the work policy that staff are to wear masks in common areas of the county building. Srp respects the authority of elected officials within their office but added the county has authority for common areas of the building.
“There was discussion about whether that employee’s rights to not wear a mask were being imposed upon,” Srp said. “Well, they’re not here as a member of the general public. They’re here as an employee. I think that’s a different situation, in my opinion.“
Srp added an individual in charge of a county department indicated they supported an employee not wearing a mask if they made that decision. Srp added this stance was in direct conflict with the policy.
“That’s a little frustrating that that was the response,“ Srp said. “We’re not trying to be malicious or do anything that‘s intentionally inconvenient. I realize it may be but I think that we’re all trying to make the very best decisions that we can given the situation.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker believes it is a shame county employees “just can’t play ball” in the building. He noted the upcoming November general election for which the auditor’s office is preparing.
“We’re doing everything we can on our end to keep healthy because we’re working on that event now,” Van Lancker said. “We have absentee ballot requests coming in now. We’re trying to keep our end of the building safe but we also use other parts of the building.”
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge does not believe it is overarching for the county to require employees to wear masks in the building hallway, citing safety reasons. She noted some employees do just forget to wear the mask. She also noted potential sanctions from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“If we have a widespread breakout in one department and we can’t define why it’s just that department, we do have to report that as an OSHA reportable, Aldridge said. “If we feel that they acquired it somehow from their job, it’s an OSHA reportable. So they need to be mindful of that as managers. Because it isn’t just a political issue and their personal beliefs. This is a workplace thing that OSHA regulates. So they need to be mindful that it’s very different from what we can and can’t make the public do when they come in here. Because I don’t have to report what the public has going on with that. Just the staff.”
Clinton County Community Assistance Program Director Kim Ralston is supportive of employees wearing masks in common areas. She noted the requirement for the public to wear masks while in the building. It is a good example for county employees to also wear a mask to protect the public in the building, Ralston believes.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf suggested he and Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge meet with county employees unwilling to comply with the mask requirement. He suggested they discuss it with the individual to learn the reasons why the employee will not wear a mask in common areas.
