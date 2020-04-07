CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region is the lone region in the state of Iowa to not pool funds, according to Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin.
Irwin is the county’s representative on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region board. The region consists of Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
Irwin said the region’s board has been budgeting in a way that all five counties in the region have a pool of funds. They have one large pool of funds for crisis services. Irwin said the Department of Human Services says all funds should be pooled together in the region. He said all other regions in the state are basing their budgeted balances on one large sum of money, versus six different categories of funding, Irwin said.
“Clinton County pays for self services out of our budget,” Irwin said. “And then we send a portion of our tax dollars, our tax levy rate to Scott County as the fiscal agent and then we pay the crisis services out of that pool,” he said. “So they’re all basing their budget balances on one large sum of money and we’re basing ours on basically six different pockets. You’ve got the five counties and then the crisis management.”
Irwin said he and Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen want the governing board to have a conversation about pooling funds.
Irwin added that Scott County is paying for mental health prescriptions in its jail to be paid out of the mental health fund balance in Scott County.
“Scott County’s the only one doing it that way,” Irwin said. “And if you take the way DHS prescribes how we should be spending our dollars, every county should be paying for their mental health services prescriptions in their jail through the pool or no one should.”
Irwin is also hoping to incorporate a yearly board meeting for all supervisors in all five counties in the region as part of the 28E agreement for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said since his time as a county supervisor, which started in 2015, Clinton County wanted to be equal on the front end upon entering the region. He said some counties had significantly larger fund balances they carried into the region, which created inequity.
“We were always working to address that,” Srp said. “Beyond that, I believe that we’ve been aiming to operate as the rest of the state is. And we’ve had resistance to that. And it’s certainly concerning that we have one county that’s operating differently and we have some of the leadership and management that has closer ties to that county. So I think that all the concerns that have been raised previously or through this discussion are merited.”
