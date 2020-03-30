CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is recommending department heads and elected officials discontinue hiring temporary workers for the time being.
The Board of Supervisors last week voted 3-0 to approve a motion for the Supervisors to recommend department heads and elected officials stop the hiring. Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the board has been discussing postponing additional or seasonal hires because they know there is some staff regular workload being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
He added they will be able to help with some other jobs in the roles usually performed by temporary hires. Srp believes the Clinton County Conservation Board, like elected officials, has the latitude to operate within their budget.
"I don't know if we really have the ability as the Board of Supervisors to limit their application of hiring and use of resources," Srp said.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann recommended the board make a recommendation that they county should not be hiring seasonal workers.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Srp could send an email to elected officials and department heads, recommending they strongly consider not hiring for the time being.
City Engineer Todd Kinney asked if the recommendation extended to other positions, citing a potential hire in the County Engineer department in the next couple months.
Srp believes the position Kinney is planning to hire is outside of the parameters of what the board was discussing. Srp added the county is looking at making hires that are essential.
"We're asking department heads and elected officials to be very mindful of the potential impact of new hires with all the uncertainty in the world," Srp said.
