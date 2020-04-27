CLINTON — While officials aren’t sure when Clinton County will reopen its buildings, they are starting to talk about how it will happen.
Clinton County buildings have been closed to the public since March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said last week he met with all elected officials and department heads to determine what each department needs when the county allows the public into county buildings. Johnson said a permanent solution is pass-through windows, which will also add a layer of security. The pass-through windows will be placed in the auditor’s office, recorder’s office and treasurer’s office.
Johnson said the maintenance department is also looking at how to clean county buildings if a positive case of COVID-19 is identified. He said they have a cleaning kit in place, which they can use for potentially infected areas to do a thorough and deep clean. He added on Monday that they are expecting cleaning equipment for keyboards in a day or so.
Johnson is hoping to have all the work done by June 1.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes this is a workable and timely solution. He added the county received assistance from Public Health Official Michele Cullen in the revision of screening questions to have in place for county employees and members of the public who enter county buildings. The questions will be in place to determine the public and staff’s recent health history and whether they had contact with COVID-19. Srp said Clinton County Human Resources is working on a new policy for the county’s response to employees who test positive for COVID-19.
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. asked whether Johnson is tracking expenses for the office additions. He referenced the program in place where the county could receive reimbursement for expenditures related to COVID-19. Johnson said he has already started documenting expenses related to COVID-19 response.
The board has not made a decision regarding when county buildings will reopen.
