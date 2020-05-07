CLINTON The Clinton Symphony Orchestra has cancelled two events scheduled for early June, one a benefit, and the other the popular outdoor Pops Concert in Riverview Park.
Following the direction of the CDC and various levels of government, having large gatherings of musicians and followers at this time is not practical, the announcement said.
The Symphony’s annual fundraiser was scheduled for June 5. It is traditionally a social gathering with food, entertainment, and auction items, and produces a major portion of the orchestra’s annual budget.
“Symphony at Riverview”, which has been an admission-free event, was scheduled for June 7. It has included special activities from the Children’s Discovery Center, food vendors, and patriotic, theater, and light classic music.
“Through this global pandemic of the COVID-19, I’m sure all of us are rediscovering how very important music is to our personal and mental health as well as our society’s,” Conductor Brian Dollinger said. “Whether a person listens to the entire ring cycle of Wagner or every album that the Beatles released, music is a healing and calming agent.
“My hope is that more and more people realize just how important live performances are in our society and come out the other side of this pandemic with a renewed love and magnetic draw to be more active in its sustainability and enjoyment. Your continued support for the arts and more specifically the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will aid in the sustainability of the arts and continued passing of the knowledge and joys that the arts brings.”
The Symphony’s website is at www.clintonsymphony.org and is on Facebook.
