CLINTON -- Wild Rose Casinos in Clinton and Jefferson opened table games Friday.
Wild Rose reopened its three casinos on June 1, after a 75-day state mandated closure as a result of COVID-19. The company purposely phased in the reopening, first allowing slot games and sports wagering at the casino kiosks. Wild Rose Clinton opened its Draft Kings Sports Book and off-track betting (OTB) on June 1 to allow guest to make pari-mutuel wagers.
In order to protects guests and employees, there are only three seats to each table game. Guests are asked to wear a mask and use sanitizer before sitting down. Dealers are wearing masks. The craps tables remained closed.
“We are adding table games in compliance with the Governor’s most recent proclamation and with guidance from the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission as well as the DCI,” said Tom Timmons, president of Wild Rose Entertainment. “There is definitely a learning curve for all of us right now as we move from an extended closure to reopening and operating with social distancing and safety in mind.”
Wild Rose Entertainment operates three casinos in Iowa.
