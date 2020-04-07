Stay home.
That’s been the message Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has repeated each day during her regular briefings about COVID-19 mitigation efforts in this state, one of a handful that doesn’t have a shelter-in-place order.
Reynolds has taken a lot of heat for not putting one in place. After all, locking everything down would stop the virus in its tracks. That makes sense.
That is, until you take into account that 80 percent of Iowa’s workers are considered essential, according to Reynolds.
They include the health care workers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, paramedics – the ones on the front lines of helping and healing the sick.
They are grocery store employees who stock your shelves, the pharmacists who fill your prescriptions, hardware store workers, and the clerks who ring up your purchases.
They are the hundreds in our community who report to their factory jobs each day, to keep them up and running. They are ag workers and farmers preparing for the planting season and what will be the 2020 harvest.
They include the utility workers who keep the lights on and clean water flowing to your faucets.
One could argue that ordering people from moving from one place to another would stop the virus in its tracks. But it’s easy to see it can’t happen – not if you’re going to get food and medicine or deliver essential services to Iowans.
What Reynolds has done is stress the need for everyone else to stay home – which means just that.
• Don’t get together with friends at their house to catch up.
• Don’t hang out in groups on Mississippi River dike or in someone’s garage.
• Don’t go out to stores to browse. It’s important to note that you can go to the store to get groceries and medication and other essential items. But send one person, not the whole family.
She also stresses that you can go outside and walk or ride a bike, just don’t meet with friends to hang out.
Also, treat everyone you meet as though they have the virus. Stand 6 feet away from them. Act as though you are sick and don’t want to spread it. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. Wear a cloth mask when out shopping. Stay home if you have been exposed to someone who has it or you aren’t feeling well.
Reynolds on Monday pointed to last week’s COVID-19 death toll, which is now at 25. Sixteen of those deaths occurred last week. Health officials say both Iowa and the nation this week will face a bad one in terms of sickness and death.
If you haven’t been following the rules, you must. We all have to.
Stay home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.