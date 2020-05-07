The Prince of Peace teachers were expecting signs and honks and smiles from their students on Wednesday. They just weren’t all expecting to get as emotional as they did.
The teachers were greeted in the school parking lot Wednesday afternoon with a teacher appreciation car parade, part of the school’s efforts for Teacher Appreciation Week.
“It was pretty emotional,” preschool teacher Jenna Jones said. “My kids don’t understand, I teach preschool, and they’re too young to get it. It’s cool to see them.”
The Clinton Police Department led the caravan with sirens and the first car. A few dozen cars passed through the parking lot, handing out flowers and candy to the school’s staff.
“It was very heartwarming and touching and just something that I’ll never forget,” elementary teacher Allison Schultz said. “The support from our parents and families at our school is just amazing.”
It was some of the first interactions teachers had with students since schools let out in the middle of March. Prince of Peace, like other area schools, has been utilizing e-learning.
Still, teachers say that this experience has given them a new appreciation for being in the classroom. It also made the parade Wednesday that much more touching.
“Also being a mother of three little kids, I definitely didn’t sign up to work from home. It’s been a challenge,” Jones said.
“I Zoom with them all the time, but it’s nice to see them face-to-face,” Schultz said.
