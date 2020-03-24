CLINTON — Teachers at Jefferson Elementary School put together packets for students in their kindergarten through fifth-grade classes last week in an attempt to keep children learning during the coronavirus school shutdown.
“We’re trying to get materials to our students and families,” said Jefferson Principal Theresa Shultz.
Some material can be printed off the Jefferson Elementary Remote Learning Support Facebook page. Teachers have also made physical packets and have been taking donations of books, pencils and other school supplies.
The packets are placed in the school’s vestibule, and families are allowed to pick up packets for their children one at a time, even if the children don’t attend Jefferson. “We’re fine with any families in Clinton,” Shultz said.
No one will be available to hand out the packets; it’s a self-service pickup, said Shultz. But the principal will check the packets daily so teachers can continue to replenish them.
The packets contain grade-appropriate materials beginning where students left off in class, Shultz said. Teachers want to make sure students are staying engaged in math, reading and writing.
“I know a lot of teachers are getting things to people on apps,” said Shultz.
“Quite a few teachers reached out to me. ... We came together with a plan to figure out, how can we get materials still to kids?” Shultz said.
“It’s important to note that all four elementary schools will be working to provide support for our families during this school closure,” Shultz said via email last week.
“While this is not instruction, we want to let families know that we have packets available, and school online learning programs are still available.”
Work will not be graded or required, Shultz said, but the materials are available for students who want them.
”All the schools are going to be putting out resources,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday. Students are out of school, but teachers are still working. “[This] is one of their initiatives.”
The home assignments are voluntary for children, DeLacy said. “We cannot require it.” Teachers won’t collect the work or grade it.
Younger elementary students will probably use more physical material, while middle school and high school students may use more online resources. More information will be available on the district’s website and Facebook page, DeLacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.