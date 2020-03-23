CLINTON — Though students are out of school because of a virus rather than because of summer vacation, the Clinton School District has implemented its summer lunch program to feed the children.
The program is an extension of the summer lunch program, according to Superintendent Gary DeLacy, but the set-up is significantly changed.
Because of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' prohibition of large gatherings, the lunches will be delivered curbside. Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., parents may drive up to Clinton Middle School or Clinton High School to pick up sack lunches for children between the ages of 2 and 18.
Due to federal regulations (the school lunch program is a federal program), only Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School will serve the lunches, said DeLacy. That provides one site on the north side of town and one on the south side.
Children ages 2-18 are eligible for the free lunches, said DeLacy. No income restrictions apply.
"It's not just Clinton students," said DeLacy. "We have an agreement with Northeast and Camanche and Prince of Peace students."
The lunches are for children only, and they should be present with their parents as the parents drive through, said DeLacy.
Before noon Monday, cars periodically stopped in front of CMS to pick up sack lunches from CMS para-educator Sharon Craig and seventh-grade teacher Julie Wolbers. A member of the staff marked the number of lunches on a clipboard.
Elementary school teachers spoke through car windows with students they recognized them, encouraging the children to wash their hands and to read while school is shutdown.
Each of the two meal sites prepared 750 lunches, DeLacy said. "That's about half of our kids." The lunches that weren't picked up could be refrigerated and used Tuesday, he said.
As with regular school lunches, the menu changes daily. Monday's lunches consisted of cheese sandwiches, carrots, apples, chocolate milk and animal cookies, said Chris Werner, a cook for Eagle Heights Elementary School.
The curbside lunch program will continue through April 9, according to the Superintendent's blog.
