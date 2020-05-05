CLINTON — A TestIowa site to detect coronavirus will be in place in Davenport this Thursday, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness confirmed Monday.
Kness said the TestIowa site will be in place at the NorthPark Mall in Davenport on Thursday. He said this will provide a more local testing option through TestIowa. He stated the location will start with 500 test kits, adding more testing as it becomes available.
Kness encouraged every resident to take the assessment on the TestIowa website whether they are feeling sick or not and whether or not they believe they are eligible to receive the test.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp questioned whether someone can take the screening multiple times, referencing a potential situation if someone believes they came into contact with COVID-19 after completing the screening. Kness confirmed a resident may resubmit the screening if their situation changes.
Kness said Clinton County Emergency Management has stock of pretty much every kind of Personal Protective Equipment. He said N95 masks and Tyvek suits are the most difficult items to find on the market. He encouraged organizations in need of PPE to fill out a request form with the Emergency Management Agency.
“Even if the answer was no before, they should keep asking for those things if they still need them,” Kness said. “Conditions are changing and we will do our best to get them what they need.”
TestIowa is a new initiative in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The organization’s goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get the state back to normal as quickly as possible. More information on TestIowa can be found at www.testiowa.com
