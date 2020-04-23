Over the past several weeks and again today, we have published stories about the upcoming Iowa primary election slated for June 2.
Each one has featured Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker – who is also the county’s commissioner of elections – and the same clear message: When it comes to casting your ballot, it is safest to do that from home in light of coronavirus pandemic concerns.
His concern for poll worker and voters’ health is echoed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who in a news release Wednesday stated that voting from home, by absentee, is the safest way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“We have measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot while maintaining social distancing,” Pate said. “I encourage all eligible Iowans who want to vote in the primary to use the absentee method.”
In today’s article on page A6 Van Lancker explains how under state law, the county must offer in-person voting. And while the county normally has 26 polling places during primary elections, it will only have five set up on June 2 and may drop to three if there aren’t enough poll workers to man them.
To assist voters, Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The form should arrive in residents’ mailboxes next week and will include pre-paid postage for returning it to county auditors’ offices. Requests must be received by 5 p.m. May 22.
Pate expanded the absentee voting period for mailed ballots in the June partisan primary to 40 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person absentee voting period begins May 4.
Voting by mail is something many Iowans routinely do, be it for city, school, primary or general elections.
This time around, we believe it makes sense for all Iowans to follow that process to protect themselves, the people who would be standing next to them and those who work the polls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.