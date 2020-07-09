CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings have announced The Slough Buoys will perform Saturday night at Nelson Corp Field.
Much like the previous concerts, the following rules will be in effect:
- Please wear a mask upon entering the gates; organizers are asking that you do so for the concern of staff on the front lines who are not able to socially distance while checking temperatures and bags, and granting admission.
- Tables and seating spaces, along with indicators, will be set up to maintain a 6-foot distance between guests.
- Guests are asked not to gather in groups of more than 10.
- Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the entire area.
The entry gate located on Sixth Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 6 p.m. The Slough Buoys will take the stage at 7 p.m.
The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and/or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area.
Admission is $5 for all ages. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be 500 tickets sold for this event. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the LumberKings' office at 242-0727.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.
