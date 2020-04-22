Mental health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is causing people to feel trauma in all kinds of ways.
The fear of becoming sick or having a family member become sick, the lack of human contact stemming from social distancing, and sudden financial instability are just some of the triggers psychologists and counselors are seeing every day.
“I’m seeing people’s adaptations to the trauma, and yes, COVID-19 is traumatic,” said Kim Kali-Schultes, a psychotherapist with the Affinity Center in Dubuque. “It’s come and changed life as we knew it, and we’re all sitting in the collective vulnerability of uncertainty.”
Mental health professionals, who have been in high demand since the crisis began, say COVID-19 is the common denominator behind much of the anxiety their clients are feeling, but the way it affects people is wide ranging.
People who already battle anxiety and fear of the unknown suffer during pandemics, but those with no clinical mental health diagnosis also are affected by social isolation and the unknowns of a global pandemic.
Concerns about how long the pandemic will last, the safety of loved ones, and worries about jobs and finances weigh on many. And for people used to coming and going as they please to shop, eat out or have fun, the lack of choices can be a challenge.
There are many helpful approaches, but experts agree that it’s vital to identify the specific fears fueling the discomfort.
The largest source of COVID-related anxiety in the patients with whom Kali-Schultes consults is the fear of death associated with the virus.
“Honestly, the anxiety is collectively a fear of death,” she said. “There are people scared they are going to die. And they are focused on the 20% (of people whose symptoms) will be moderate to severe, to death. They can’t focus on the 80% of people who, in some cases, don’t even know they have (the virus).”
Kali-Schultes said another common driver of fear is the feeling of uncertainty — which has become omnipresent as the virus has turned people’s lives upside down — and the barrage of information people are consuming. Trying to understand can sometimes make a person feel worse.
Stress can be “amplified because of the digestion of a lot of social media,” she said. “There’s a pandemic of fear going on; the emotional contagion behind the virus is fear.”
Coping strategies in the COVID-19 era
Jim Amos, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, believes social media can serve as a positive tool people can use to avoid isolation.
“Ironically, the recommendation to practice social distancing and stay-at-home orders, while intended to protect your physical health, may undermine your emotional health,” Amos said.
One of his recommendations is to use modern technology as a bridge.
“These days we have smartphones and tablet computers on which platforms like Skype can allow us to connect with others while keeping social distance,” he said.
Jessica Ihns, a psychologist who practices in Maquoketa and serves clientele from both Jackson and Clinton counties, said keeping a routine is a good practice in times of high stress.
“That may be setting the alarm clock or eating at appropriate times,” Ihns said. “Or being intentional about going out for a couple 10-minute walks, or a longer one. Rhythmic nature helps soothe us and helps with stress.”
Kali-Schultes echoed that thought.
“Wake up and have coffee and shower,” Kali-Schultes said. “Try to keep as much structure as you possibly can.”
She said it’s also important to keep moving.
“Walking, dancing, and exercising are all movements. Bodies were meant to move. I don’t like exercise, but I can sure dance. Put on some music and move your body. It is moving your body and finding movement.”
Ihns said some of her clients display some of the same symptoms associated with seasonal affective disorder, which is usually associated with being stuck at home during the winter months and has symptoms that include fatigue, depression, hopelessness and social withdrawal.
Staying in motion, she says, can help, as can deep breathing, which oxygenates the brain and can serve as a sort of a reset.
“It’s one of the very first things I teach — focus on your breath,” Kali-Schultes said. “A really simple breathing technique is, breathe in four seconds, hold four seconds, breathe out four seconds, and repeat.”
Admit what you can’t control and stay aware.
The practice of mindfulness — the idea of having a keen awareness of the present time and accepting one’s feelings, thoughts, and sensations — is a common technique therapist teach as a way to reduce anxiety.
“(Mindfulness) is about being here, now,” Kali-Schultes said. “Allow yourself to feel what you’re feeling.”
Being mindful can also help a person make healthier decisions about media consumption, Kali-Schultes said.
“People watch CNN and Fox News or whatever their cup of tea is, or they will be reading, and they get consumed. I think it’s wise to stay informed, but get your 30 minute’s worth and (stop).”
Resources available
Resources, both free and low-cost, are available for anyone who needs mental health assistance. They include:
• National Disaster Hotline, dial 211
• Information, Referral & Assistance Services, (563) 243-5818
• DeWitt Referral Center, (563) 659-9612
• United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, (563) 242-1209
• Life Connections Peer Consultation line (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 5-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 12-5 p.m.), (563) 357-6352.
• 24-hour Life Connections Peer Respite Support Line 1-516-688-7484
• 24-hour mobile crisis outreach and 24-hour crisis line, 1-844-430-0375
• Anxietybc.org provides stress management for children, teens and families.
• Hillcrest Clinical Director Kelly Giegerich, (563) 583-7357 ext. 1303.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255
• National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233.
