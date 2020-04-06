Three more lab-confirmed cases in Whiteside County, brings total to 21
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Whiteside County, Illinois has identified three additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, the Whiteside County Health Department announced Monday.
The patients are in their 20s, 40s and 60s. By the time the results were made available, one individual had recovered. The Whiteside County Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk for signs of illness.
Whiteside County’s current numbers are 21 laboratory confirmed cases. Of laboratory confirmed cases, five have recovered and one has died, with the rest either receiving care or recovering at home.
Whiteside County health officials are telling residents that if they have any symptoms of illness, fever or cough or shortness of breath or sore throat that cannot be attributed to an underlying or previously recognized condition, they should self-isolate and call their provider for instructions.
