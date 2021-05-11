BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment. He escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement.
It was all part of an announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade route, which for the first time will make its home base in Bellevue. The massive event, which usually involves 500 tractors and drivers, along with hundreds more family, friends and support staff, will stay in Bellevue from June 6-9.
In the daytime during the three-day outing, the tractorcade will travel through various routes in Jackson County, including through Green Island, Sabula, Miles, Spragueville, Andrew, Delmar, Charlotte, Goose Lake, Maquoketa, Springbrook, Cottonville, LaMotte and St. Donatus.
Each evening, the tractorcade will return to Bellevue, where the tractor home base will be at the Bellevue High School parking lot. Participants will be staying in various hotels, bed-and-breakfast venues and several local campgrounds.
Participants come from all over, including old tractor enthusiasts from Kentucky to California. With them are many other folks who will be exploring the county.
There are themes for each day. The first day is called “Down the River,” which will feature Bellevue, Green Island, Miles, Sabula and Preston. Day 2 is “Funky Figure 8,” which will wind through Pleasant Creek, Spragueville, Andrew, Maquoketa, Delmar, Charlotte and Springbrook. Day 3 is “Polygon Day,” which covers Cottonville, LaMotte and St. Donatus.
