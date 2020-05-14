With COVID-19 keeping residents at home, the Clinton County landfill is seeing an uptick in traffic as people use the extra time to clean out their garages and homes.
“It’s been very busy. We’ve seen a massive increase in traffic, but many more small vehicles,” said Brad Seward, director of operations and education for the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency.
“In April alone we had 552 more vehicles than April of 2019, but our tonnage was actually down compared to the same period by 838 tons,” Seward said.
That’s because despite the 150% increase in daily visitors, those visitors are dumping less waste than businesses that are closed temporarily or operating at less capacity than they normally would, Seward said.
Two Saturdays ago, the Jackson County Transfer station had a customer come through every two and a half minutes.
In the four hours it was open, 95 vehicles dumped waste that would be loaded onto semi-trailers and hauled to an Illinois landfill.
“We are at peak capacity. More people are off work and are cleaning out their garages and houses. Almost every day we are setting new records,” said Frank Freiberg, director of the Jackson County Solid Waste Authority.
A portion of traffic in both counties is coming from across county lines. With some landfills and transfer stations across the state shut down due to COVID-19, people are driving farther to unload their waste.
“People have garbage, and it’s a public health issue to get that garbage away from home,” Freiberg said.
Both Clinton and Jackson counties have higher rates for out-of-county vehicles.
Spring is generally a busier time, Freiberg said, but Jackson County is still hauling away two or three more loads a week than normal. Some of that is construction waste and some is from factory cleanouts, such as from the Hollander plant in Maquoketa that recently closed.
“Also, nobody is taking recycling, so we are seeing more of that,” Freiberg said, especially cardboard.
Both men have fielded questions from state groups that are gathering information about carcass disposal options should farmers need to euthanize animals they can’t get to market.
With many meat packing plants either closed or operating at less than capacity, livestock producers have been forced to hold on to animals longer than usual, leaving them with logistical nightmares and no space for new animals.
Seward said he is getting questions about mass mortality, but that any decisions about whether Clinton County would take them must be determined by the waste board.
Neither county has had a specific request at this point.
Because Jackson County doesn’t operate a landfill, the waste agency would need to coordinate with a landfill in Illinois, much like it did in 2015 when an avian flu outbreak led to the extermination of millions of hens and turkeys.
But no decisions have been made, and locally, farmers have not had to resort to this option.
“Right now we are taking it on a day-by-day basis,” Freiberg said.
