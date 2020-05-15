IOWA CITY (AP) — University of Iowa researchers privately warned that the coronavirus would continue spreading through the state even before Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed social distancing policies, a move they said would exacerbate the problem.
In a report to the Iowa Department of Public Health on April 27, the university experts said that Iowa had not reached a peak and reopening the state economy before then would “result in a rapid rise of cases.”
In a paper dated May 4, they found that the virus was still likely growing. They said that Iowa's school and business closures and other steps had strongly mitigated the spread of infection but nonetheless were not "sufficient to prevent uncontained spread.”
They said the governor's decision to reopen restaurants, churches and other businesses would increase social contacts and therefore the rate of transmission.
The researchers said the state's observed deaths — 336 as of Friday — closely tracked their projections from an April 20 paper. That research forecast a median outcome of 747 deaths by May 28.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday she appreciates the university's research but that she is managing the pandemic with real-time data from test results and hospitals.
Restaurants, gyms, salons and other businesses reopened statewide Friday.
Clinton County has reported confirmed cases 60 since the outbreak began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.